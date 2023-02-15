Drakes Receives Ruling On Deposition Request For XXXTentacion Murder Trial

Drake's lawyer Bradford Cohen, who has represented other artists like Lil Wayne and Kodak Black, told the court that his client doesn't have any helpful information that pertains to the case. Judge Usan agreed, and ruled that Drake would not have to any questions at this time. Padilla does have the right to try and give another reason why Drake should be deposed. We'll see if he exercises that option.



The ruling came down after the cooperating defendant Robert Allen appeared to shut down any misconceptions about Drake's involvement with the murder. During his recent testimony, the prosecutor asked him about Padilla's question regarding the amount of money he allegedly received from the artist. He affirmed that Drake didn't provide any funds, and said he didn't even know the rapper.



"Not personally no," he responded.