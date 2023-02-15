Gothic Church With Hot Tub On Roof For Sale In Missouri

A restored gothic-style church with a twist was recently put up for sale in St. Louis, Missouri. The twist in question: a hot tub on top of the bell tower. According to the Zillow listing, the church was built in 1901 and encompasses 7,866 square feet. The space features six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and six parking spaces. The property also includes a kitchen, living room area for entertaining guests, and "hobby room." It is currently on the market for $1,375,000.

Here is what Megan Gauthier of Keller Williams Realty STL had to say about the unique property:

"Upon entering the home, the original stained glass, custom woodwork and grand stairwell of the sanctuary will leave you awestruck. The main-floor kitchen is fitted with high-end appliances and sprawling countertops perfect for entertaining family and friends. Bedrooms feature luxurious bathrooms with radiant floor heating. Stunning views of the city and the Arch can be seen while relaxing in the hot tub atop the bell tower. The lower level features a commercial-style kitchen, additional living and entertaining space, and a large hobby room. All of this is surrounded by a tranquil patio and gardens."