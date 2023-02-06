This Is Missouri's Best 'Mom And Pop' Restaurant

Sometimes, all you need is a good, home-style meal. Though the components of this meal can differ depending on which part of the country you inhabit, each option brings the same comforting feeling to those who eat it. There are a handful of restaurants that exist to imitate home-style cooking. One Missouri restaurant in particular is known for serving this style of food better than any other establishment across the state.

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best "mom and pop" restaurant in all of Missouri is Rosedale B-B-Q in Kansas City.

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the best mom and pop restaurant in the state:

"Kansas City is serious about its barbecue and so it speaks volumes that Rosedale – begun as a hot dog and beer stand in 1934 – has stood the test of time. There's no fuss here: you'll still collect your belly-busting meat feasts from the counter and sit down shoulder-to-shoulder with your fellow patrons at one of the long tables or the bar. Sandwiches heave with ham, sliced pork or chopped beef, but the burnt ends win the menu."

