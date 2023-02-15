Potential Mountain Lion Sighting Sparks Caution For Texas
By Dani Medina
February 15, 2023
A potential mountain lion sighting in Texas is giving way for local authorities to raise awareness about what to do if you find yourself in the presence of the big cat.
The San Marcos Parks and Recreation Department said earlier this week that local authorities were called to the Upper Purgatory Creek Natural Area for a potential mountain lion sighting. The mountain lion, however, was not found, but they still took this as an opportunity to share some tips and safety warnings about mountain lions.
It's "extremely rare" to see mountain lions in person in Central Texas, MySanAntonio reports. In the past decade, there's only been one confirmed sighting in Bexar County, in November 2013.
"In addition to hiking with another person, keeping your children close, and being cautious and aware of your surroundings, it is also important to stay on marked trails and leave the park before sunset, as several forms of wildlife are most active during this time," SMTX Parks and Recreation wrote on Facebook. They also shared the following information about dos and don'ts when it comes to mountain lions:
- Do not approach a lion. Most mountain lions will try to avoid a confrontation. Give them a way to escape.
- Do not run from a lion. Running may stimulate a mountain lion’s instinct to chase. Instead, stand and face the animal. Make eye contact. If you have small children with you, pick them up if possible so that they don’t panic and run. Although it may be awkward, pick them up without bending over or turning away from the mountain lion.
- Do not crouch down or bend over. A human standing up is just not the right shape for a lion’s prey. Conversely, a person squatting or bending over resembles a four-legged prey animal. In mountain lion country, avoid squatting, crouching or bending over, even when picking up children.
- Do all you can to appear larger. Raise your arms. Open your jacket if you are wearing one. Again, pick up small children. Throw stones, branches, or whatever you can reach without crouching or turning your back. Wave your arms slowly and speak firmly in a loud voice. The idea is to convince the mountain lion that you are not prey and that you may be a danger to the animal.
- Fight back if attacked. A hiker in southern California used a rock to fend off a mountain lion that was attacking his son. Others have fought back successfully with sticks, caps, jackets, garden tools and their bare hands. Since a mountain lion usually tries to bite the head or neck, try to remain standing and face the attacking animal.
- Secure your pets. Don’t let your pets run loose, which is already prohibited by City Ordinance. Keep them inside or on your property.
