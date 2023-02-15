Potential Mountain Lion Sighting Sparks Caution For Texas

A potential mountain lion sighting in Texas is giving way for local authorities to raise awareness about what to do if you find yourself in the presence of the big cat.

The San Marcos Parks and Recreation Department said earlier this week that local authorities were called to the Upper Purgatory Creek Natural Area for a potential mountain lion sighting. The mountain lion, however, was not found, but they still took this as an opportunity to share some tips and safety warnings about mountain lions.

It's "extremely rare" to see mountain lions in person in Central Texas, MySanAntonio reports. In the past decade, there's only been one confirmed sighting in Bexar County, in November 2013.

"In addition to hiking with another person, keeping your children close, and being cautious and aware of your surroundings, it is also important to stay on marked trails and leave the park before sunset, as several forms of wildlife are most active during this time," SMTX Parks and Recreation wrote on Facebook. They also shared the following information about dos and don'ts when it comes to mountain lions: