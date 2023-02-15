Richie Sambora Reveals Possibility Of Rejoining Bon Jovi

Richie Sambora left Bon Jovi in 2013 after 30 years in the band. According to Loudersound, Sambora recently discussed reuniting with his former bandmates. The legendary guitarist told Absolute Radio that Bon Jovi fans are a huge part of the decision process, and that there is little reason for him not to rejoin the band.

"Jon [Bon Jovi] was having a hard time with his voice a little bit there and he needed to take a little bit of a breathe. I don't know when Jon's going to get his voice together and [when the reunion is] going to happen, but we have to get out there and do it for the fans, really. I feel a second obligation."

Though he was always seen as the guitarist, Sambora explained that his role in the songwriting and production process for Bon Jovi was so much more than that.

“People think that I just come up with the guitar parts and something like that. But songwriting is conceptual. You have to have a concept. It's a story. And it can sometimes just come from looking out the window and observing and a lot of times it comes from your own life and for the most part of Bon Jovi my life was a lot [more] colorful than everybody else's in the band!”

In addition to the possibility of rejoining Bon Jovi, Sambora plans to release a solo Rock album this Spring.