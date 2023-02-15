This Is The Most Famous Restaurant In Minnesota

By Logan DeLoye

February 15, 2023

What is your favorite food? There is one restaurant in each state that is known for not only the stellar menu items that are served, but the inviting atmosphere and unique culinary experience that awaits guests the second they enter. This particular restaurant has garnered the reputation for being the "most famous" in the entire state due to the way that they deliver their own delectable version of a classic burger.

According to LoveFood, the most famous restaurant in Minnesota is Matt's Bar and The 5-8 Club.

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the most famous restaurant in the entire state:

"Yes, there are James Beard Award-winning restaurants and plenty of incredible steakhouses in the North Star State – however, the fiercely fought rivalry between Matt's Bar and The 5-8 Club over the origin of the revered Jucy Lucy/Juicy Lucy goes back decades. The iconic burger, featuring a thick meat patty surrounding oozing melted cheese, is Minnesota's most famous food, and burger joints up and down the country have created their own versions. Which one's the best? You're going to have to try both and decide for yourself..."

For more information regarding the most famous restaurants across the country visit lovefood.com.

