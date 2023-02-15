This Is The Most Famous Restaurant In Ohio

What is your favorite food? There is one restaurant in each state that is known for not only the stellar menu items that are served, but the inviting atmosphere and unique culinary experience that awaits guests the second they enter. This particular restaurant has garnered the reputation for being the "most famous" in the entire state due to the delicious comfort food that is served, and the amount of regional beer options that are provided to each customer.

According to LoveFood, the most famous restaurant in all of Ohio is The Golden Lamb located in Lebanon. The Golden Lamb is known primarily for serving 12 United States presidents throughout the years, in addition to their one-of-a-kind menu.

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the most famous restaurant in the entire state:

"Built in 1803, this old colonial building has welcomed an impressive 12 US presidents over the years. Today, The Golden Lamb – purportedly Ohio's longest continually operated business – remains a popular resting point for travelers, serving comfort food such as burgers, fried chicken, shrimp and ribs, alongside an impressive range of regional beers."

For more information regarding the most famous restaurants across the country visit lovefood.com.