This Is The Best Date Night Restaurant In Ohio

By Logan DeLoye

February 10, 2023

Saint Valentine day
Photo: E+

Is it a table for two kind of weekend? It's not quite Valentine's Day, but you don't really need an excuse to go on a fun date! If you are in the process of planning a romantic evening with your plus one, look no further than the best date night restaurant in the entire state. Be it atmosphere, menu, or spirits, something about this location keeps patrons coming back for more.

According to a list compiled by Lovefood, the best date night restaurant in all of Ohio is Alfio’s Buon Cibo located in Cincinnati. This restaurant is known for its charming, romantic atmosphere, and its irresistible goat cheese cheesecake. Lovefood mentioned that customers have raved about the short rib ravioli.

Here is what Lovefood had to say about the best date night restaurant in the entire state:

"Italian food with an Argentinian twist – it’s tough to imagine a more seductive combination. The menu at Alfio’s Buon Cibo focuses on the flavors of Argentina’s Italian-influenced foods, such as diner favorites short rib ravioli and goats' cheese cheesecake. The relaxed ambience and decor, all dark wood and low lighting, is equally romantic."

For a continued list of the best restaurants, visit lovefood.com.

