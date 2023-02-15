Update On Calvin Ridley's NFL Status Amid Gambling Suspension

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley has reportedly applied for reinstatement following his yearlong suspension for betting on NFL games during the 2021 season, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday (February 15).

Ridley, who acquired by the Jaguars in a trade with the Atlanta Falcons during his suspension, was first eligible to "to petition for reinstatement" on Wednesday following the conclusion of the 2022 NFL postseason. The Falcons received "complex draft compensation that can be worth at maximum a 2023 5th rounder and a 2024 2nd rounder" in exchange for Ridley," depending on if he's reinstated, Rapoport tweeted when the trade took place in November.