Update On Calvin Ridley's NFL Status Amid Gambling Suspension

By Jason Hall

February 15, 2023

Carolina Panthers v Atlanta Falcons
Photo: Getty Images

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley has reportedly applied for reinstatement following his yearlong suspension for betting on NFL games during the 2021 season, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday (February 15).

Ridley, who acquired by the Jaguars in a trade with the Atlanta Falcons during his suspension, was first eligible to "to petition for reinstatement" on Wednesday following the conclusion of the 2022 NFL postseason. The Falcons received "complex draft compensation that can be worth at maximum a 2023 5th rounder and a 2024 2nd rounder" in exchange for Ridley," depending on if he's reinstated, Rapoport tweeted when the trade took place in November.

"If he gets reinstated bye a date, it’s worth a 2023 5th, otherwise it's for a 6th," Rapoport wrote. "If he makes the team in 2024, it’s at least a 4th. If he hits play-time milestone, it’s a 3rd. If Jax get a long-term done, it’s a 2."

Ridley was suspended indefinitely for the entire 2022 NFL season for betting on games last March. The league confirmed "the activity took place during a five-day period in late November 2021" in which Ridley was inactive and away from the Falcons while being listed on the non-football illness list in a news release shared by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero at the time.

The NFL said an investigation into the incident uncovered no evidence that Ridley used inside information or that any game was compromised due to his actions, nor that any coach, staff member, teammate or other players were aware of his betting activity at the time. The Falcons said they were made aware of the allegations and ensuing investigation into Ridley's alleged activity on February 9, telling Pelissero "we have cooperated with the investigation since receiving notice and support the league's findings and actions."

Ridley was set to be in the final deal of his rookie contract at the time of his suspension.

