'Chunky' Bobcat Spotted In California Forest: PHOTOS

You might have seen a bobcat out in the wild before, but have you ever seen a "chunky" bobcat? According to The Sacramento Bee, this fluffy bobcat has caused quite the stir on social media as people try to decide if it consumes a lot of food, or if it is pregnant. Photographer Randy Robbins was taking photos in a forest in Lassen County at 11:15 a.m on February 8th, when he came across the bobcat. He took to Instagram to share photos of the rare cat, and to detail its surroundings.

"Bobcat raiding a mountain lion's mule deer kill. I'd be on high alert too. (Actually after setting up the camera here, I know how it feels!)"

Beside the bobcat on the ground, viewers can see a dead mule dear that Robbins detailed to be the prey of a hungry mountain lion. “Mountain lion kill according to nearby trail camera ... no lion last night, it must have moved on, but this guy is cleaning up."