Decision Made On Joe Mazzulla's Future With Celtics

The Boston Celtics have officially named Joe Mazzulla as the 19th head coach in franchise history, effectively removing his interim title, the team announced in a post shared on its Twitter account Thursday (February 16) morning.

"Joe Mazzulla is officially the 19th Head Coach in franchise history," the Celtics tweeted.

Mazzulla, 34, took over as the Celtics' interim head coach in September amid the yearlong suspension of former head coach Ime Udoka, which was announced days before the team began training camp. Boston currently has the best record in the NBA at 42-17 heading into the All-Star break and Mazzulla will coach Team Giannis [Antetokounmpo] in the All-Star Game on Sunday (February 19) in Salt Lake City.