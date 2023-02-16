Kanye West Goes To Police Station To Report Heated Paparazzi Encounter

The L.A.P.D. is looking deeper into the situation. The sources said that Ye peacefully left the police station after he finished filing his report. His new approach to confronting the paparazzi comes after he had been involved in a couple of incidents that have gone viral. The most recent instance happened last month when he accused a woman of following him in her car. After he confronted her about it, she claimed that she was recording because he's a celebrity. That was enough to make Ye slap the phone out of her hand. Their heated interaction made Ye a suspect in a battery investigation.



Ye's latest experience with the paparazzi occurred on the same day he was spotted at a movie theater in Los Angeles with his new wife Bianca Censori, Russell Simmons and producer 88-Keys. Photographers followed them all as they left the AMC Theater in Hollywood and went to their cars at a nearby garage. There's no confirmation on whether the two instances are related.