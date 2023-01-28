Kanye West Reportedly A Suspect In Battery Investigation
By Dani Medina
January 28, 2023
Kanye West is a named suspect in a battery investigation after an interaction with paparazzi got heated, TMZ reports.
It all went down on January 7, as seen in the timestamp on body cam footage from the incident, near a sports complex where his daughter North West had a scheduled basketball game. In the video the Ventura County Sheriff's Department gave to TMZ, Ye is seen getting clearly upset and accuses a woman, who continues to record, of following him.
"You're a celebrity!" the woman is heard saying. West grabbed her phone and threw it into the street, as seen in the video. He's then seeing getting back into the car where his new "wife" Bianca Censori is waiting for him.
It remains unclear whether the woman was a professional photographer or a citizen.
Kim Kardashian was approached by paparazzi this week, who asked her about the recent allegations made against Kanye for throwing the woman's phone. "Do not talk to me about that," she replied.
News of Kanye's being named as a suspect comes days after it was revealed the "Bound 2" rapper might be barred from entering Australia due to his anti-Semitic tirades. If Ye decides to apply for a visa, he'll be questioned — which is standard protocol — about his previous bigoted remarks.
"I don't know if he's applied for a visa yet but google it and you'll see that it seems like he's a pretty big fan of a person who killed six million Jewish people last century. People like that who've applied for visas to get into Australia in the past have been rejected. I expect that if he does apply, he would have to go through the same process and answer the same questions they did," Australia's Education Minister Jason Clare told Nine Network TV.