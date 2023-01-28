Kanye West Reportedly A Suspect In Battery Investigation

Kanye West is a named suspect in a battery investigation after an interaction with paparazzi got heated, TMZ reports.

It all went down on January 7, as seen in the timestamp on body cam footage from the incident, near a sports complex where his daughter North West had a scheduled basketball game. In the video the Ventura County Sheriff's Department gave to TMZ, Ye is seen getting clearly upset and accuses a woman, who continues to record, of following him.

"You're a celebrity!" the woman is heard saying. West grabbed her phone and threw it into the street, as seen in the video. He's then seeing getting back into the car where his new "wife" Bianca Censori is waiting for him.

It remains unclear whether the woman was a professional photographer or a citizen.