Saints' Alvin Kamara, 3 Others Indicted

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara and three others were reportedly indicted by a Clark County grand jury in relation to an incident during the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl weekend, 8 News Now reports.

Kamara, 27, faces charges of battery resulting in substantial bodily harm and conspiracy to commit battery. The other defendants indicted were identified as Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chris Lammons, as well as Percy Harris and Darrin Young.

Kamara was arrested in Las Vegas hours after appearing in the Pro Bowl on February 6, 2022, in relation to an incident at a nightclub that took place overnight on February 5, 2022. Police said Kamara's group assaulted Darnell Greene at Drai's nightclub at around 6:30 a.m. local time.

Greene claimed he was trying to get on an elevator but Kamara wouldn't let him, which led to the running back putting his hand on Greene's chest and the victim pushing it out of the way. The group is reported to have then kicked and punched Greene, which was captured on surveillance video footage obtained by TMZ Sports last year.

Greene also filed a civil lawsuit against Kamara accusing the running back of shoving "Greene into a wall and repeatedly punched him in the face." Kamara was never suspended by the NFL in relation to the incident.

The 27-year-old is scheduled to make his next court appearance on March 2.