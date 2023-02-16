Senator John Fetterman Checked Into Hospital For 'Clinical Depression'

Senator John Fetterman of Pennsylvania checked himself into the hospital "to receive treatment for clinical depression."

"Last night, Senator John Fetterman checked himself into Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to receive treatment for clinical depression. While John has experienced depression off and on throughout his life, it only became severe in recent weeks," Fetterman's Chief of Staff Adam Jentleson said in a statement.

"On Monday, John was evaluated by Dr. Brian P. Monahan, the Attending Physician of the United States Congress. Yesterday, Dr. Monahan recommended inpatient care at Walter Reed. John agreed, and he is receiving treatment on a voluntary basis," Jentleson explained.

Last week, the 53-year-old Fetterman, who suffered a stroke in May 2022 while on the campaign trail, was hospitalized after "feeling lightheaded" during a Senate Democratic retreat. He spent three days in the hospital and was released after doctors determined that he did not suffer another stroke.

His office did not provide a timetable of when he expects to return to the Senate.