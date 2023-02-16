Viral Video Shows Patrick Mahomes Hand Off Lombardi Trophy To Fan At Parade

A video shared online shows Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes handing off the Lombardi Trophy and walking away during the Kansas City Chiefs' championship parade on Wednesday (February 16).

The video, which was shared by TikTok user @baseballtalk247, shows the quarterback take a selfie with a fan standing behind a barricade mistakenly handing the fan the trophy and appearing to walk away. Fortunately, representatives for the team quickly got the trophy back, according to TMZ Sports.

Another video shared online showed the 27-year-old chugging a beer while standing on top of a double-decker bus during the parade. Mahomes threw for 182 yards and three touchdowns on 21 of 27 passing, while also recording 44 yards on six rushing attempts, despite appearing to re-injure his late in the second quarter of the Chiefs' Super Bowl LVII win against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday (February 12).