Viral Video Shows Patrick Mahomes Hand Off Lombardi Trophy To Fan At Parade

By Jason Hall

February 16, 2023

Kansas City Chiefs Victory Parade
Photo: Getty Images

A video shared online shows Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes handing off the Lombardi Trophy and walking away during the Kansas City Chiefs' championship parade on Wednesday (February 16).

The video, which was shared by TikTok user @baseballtalk247, shows the quarterback take a selfie with a fan standing behind a barricade mistakenly handing the fan the trophy and appearing to walk away. Fortunately, representatives for the team quickly got the trophy back, according to TMZ Sports.

Another video shared online showed the 27-year-old chugging a beer while standing on top of a double-decker bus during the parade. Mahomes threw for 182 yards and three touchdowns on 21 of 27 passing, while also recording 44 yards on six rushing attempts, despite appearing to re-injure his late in the second quarter of the Chiefs' Super Bowl LVII win against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday (February 12).

The quarterback scrambled for 26 yards on the Chiefs' final possession to setup deep in Eagles' territory with the game tied 35-35 just before the two-minute warning. A crucial holding call three plays later led to Kansas City running out the clock before Harrison Butker's game-winning 27-yard field goal with eight seconds remaining.

Mahomes' historic Super Bowl performance came just three days after he won his second Associated Press NFL MVP award, having led all NFL quarterbacks with 5,250 passing yards and 41 touchdown passes during the regular season. The 27-year-old had previously won the AP NFL MVP award during his second NFL season and his first as a starter in 2018.

The Chiefs have now won three Super Bowls in franchise history, which included winning Super Bowl LIV in February 2020.

