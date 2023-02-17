Black Sabbath's Geezer Butler Unveils Autobiography Release Date

Geezer Butler can now add author to his long, and exciting list of life accomplishments. According to NME, the Black Sabbath frontman just announced plans to release an autobiography titled, Into the Void: From Birth to Black Sabbath – and Beyond. The synopsis of the book listed on Harper Collins details exactly what the contents of the novel will encompass wtihout revealing too much.

“A rollicking, effusive, and candid memoir by the heavy metal musician and founding member of Black Sabbath, covering his years as the band’s bassist and main lyricist through his later-career projects, and detailing how one of rock’s most influential bands formed and prevailed.”

Can you imagine the stories one must have after years on the road with an iconic Rock band? NME mentioned that the autobiography will feature information about both Butlers personal life, and struggles that Black Sabbath endured as a band during the beginning stages of their career. The Who, Jimi Hendrix, Frank Zappa, and Eric Clapton are also said to be referenced in the highly anticipated novel.

Butler is actually the third original member of the band to release an autobiography. Tony Iommi, Ronnie James Dio and Ozzy Osbourne also released autobiographies that include information about being apart of Black Sabbath. Butler's autobiography is set to be released on June 6th.