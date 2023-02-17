Derek Carr Is 'High On' NFL Team's List, Scheduled For Visit: Report

Free agent quarterback Derek Carr is reportedly scheduled to visit the New York Jets this weekend and said to be "high on" the team's list, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport reported on Friday (February 17).

Carr, who was released by the Las Vegas Raiders earlier this week, had already met with the New Orleans Saints amid his free agency, according to Garafolo.

"The #Jets are bringing in free agent QB Derek Carr for a visit this weekend, sources say," Garafolo tweeted. "It’ll be the second meeting with a team for Carr, who visited the #Saints prior to his release by the #Raiders. Carr is in the process of evaluating all options now that he’s a free agent."

"A very interesting one. Derek Carr is high on the #Jets list," Rapoport added.