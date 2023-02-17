J Balvin's Mind-Blowing Concert Experience Is Unlike Anything You've Seen
By Tony M. Centeno
February 18, 2023
J Balvin took his fans to the year 3000 for an innovative performance that stunned plenty of fans in Meta Horizon Worlds.
On Friday night, February 17, the Colombian artist delivered a slew of his greatest hits during "J Balvin Futurim: A VR Concert Experience." After opening the show with "Ritmo," we could see Balvin surrounded by robotic dancers as he floats in all directions from side-to-side and upside-down on a 15-foot robotic arm that moved as he belted out his hits like "Ginza," "Loco Contigo," "Morado" and 17 other bangers from his award-winning catalog. Each song was performed on unique stages that fans could experience with or without their Meta Quest 2 headsets.
"I'm always looking for new and innovative ways to expand access to art, and the VR space is one with limitless opportunity," J Balvin said in a statement before the show. "The whole show has a futuristic vibe including some crazy robotics twice my size. It will be one of my wildest shows ever, and I’m grateful to Meta and iHeart for the unique collaboration and the platform to explore my passion for technology in a way that allows my fans to experience my music together in a different way."
The futuristic showcase is another installment of the iHeartRadio VR Concert Series. Prior to Balvin's set, other artists like John Legend, Carrie Underwood, and Kim Petras have also delivered virtual reality concerts that have impressed their fans in the Metaverse.