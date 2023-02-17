"I'm always looking for new and innovative ways to expand access to art, and the VR space is one with limitless opportunity," J Balvin said in a statement before the show. "The whole show has a futuristic vibe including some crazy robotics twice my size. It will be one of my wildest shows ever, and I’m grateful to Meta and iHeart for the unique collaboration and the platform to explore my passion for technology in a way that allows my fans to experience my music together in a different way."



The futuristic showcase is another installment of the iHeartRadio VR Concert Series. Prior to Balvin's set, other artists like John Legend, Carrie Underwood, and Kim Petras have also delivered virtual reality concerts that have impressed their fans in the Metaverse.

