'The Nutty Professor' Star Stella Stevens Dead At 84

Beloved '60s and '70s actress Stella Stevens died Friday (February 17), her son Andrew Stevens announced.

Stevens died of Alzheimer's disease, of which she "had been in hospice for quite some time with stage seven Alzheimer's," her son told CNN. She was 84.

"Alzheimer's is an insidious disease which affected not only my mother, but my grandmother and great aunt. Hopefully my mother's work will be remembered for her collaborations with some of the entertainment industry’s biggest icons," said actor and producer Andrew Stevens.

Stevens, who had more than 200 movie and TV roles, was awarded the New Star of the Year award at the Golden Globes in 1960 following her debut in Say One For Me starring Bing Crosby and Debbie Reynolds, who passed away in 2016. She was most known for her roles in The Nutty Professor with Jerry Lewis and The Poseidon Adventure with Gene Hackman and Ernest Borgnine. She also appeared in Girls! Girls! Girls! alongside Elvis Presley.