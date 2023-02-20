New 6.3-Magnitude Deadly Earthquake Hits Turkey-Syria Border

A new 6.3-magnitude earthquake hit the Syria-Turkey border on Monday (February 20), two weeks after two historic earthquakes killed more than 46,000 people in the region, according to the U.S. Geological Survey and Turkish government.

At least three people were killed and 213 others were injured during the latest earthquake, according to Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu via the Associated Press. The earthquake was reported to be centered near the city of Uzunbağ near the Mediterranean Sea and struck at around 8:04 p.m. local time, according to the USGS via NBC News.

Shaking brought on by the earthquakes led to panic and damaged buildings in the nearby city of Antakya and the natural disaster was reported to be felt in both Egypt and Lebanon, according to Reuters.