Avril Lavigne & Mod Sun Break Up & Call Off Engagement

Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun have called off their engagement, according to TMZ. Sources told the outlet the couple had been "on and off" for the last few months and were trying to make things work. Nearly a year after Mod proposed, they decided to call off the engagement and end the relationship. The sources close to the couple told TMZ that there was no cheating on either side but it's currently unclear what led to the split.

The news comes just days after Avril sparked rumors as she was spotted hugging rapper Tyga outside of NOBU in Los Angeles after dinner with a group of friends on February 19th. After the public embrace, TMZ reported that Avril hopped into the passenger seat of the rapper's car and they left the restaurant together. Sources told TMZ that Avril and Tyga have been good friends for some time but their relationship is not romantic.

Avril and Mod announced their engagement in March 2022 after a romantic getaway in Paris. "We were in Paris on a boat in the Seine River. We had a violin player, champagne and roses. It felt like time stood still, and it was just the two of us in the moment,” Avril recalled in an April 2022 interview with People. Mod popped the question after one year of dating since connecting in 2020 to work on a collaboration called "Flames" which arrived in January 2021.

Before Mod, Avril was married to Sum 41 singer Deryck Whibley from 2006 to 2010 and married Nickelback lead singer Chad Kroeger in 2013 before their divorce in 2015.