Avril Lavigne And Mod Sun Are Engaged: See The Gorgeous Ring

Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun are engaged!

The happy couple announced the news on Thursday (April 7), showing off the gorgeous heart-shaped diamond ring he used to propose while they were in Paris. According to TMZ, they have been romantically linked since the beginning of 2021, making the red carpet debut at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards.

The Love Sux singer shared the news alongside a series of photos on Instagram, beginning with a black and white shot of Mod Sun down on one knee with the Eiffel Tower in the background.

"Oui! Je t'aime pour toujours 🤍💍🥂 Dimanche. 27. Mars. 2022," she captioned the photos, which translates to "Yes! I love you forever," followed by March 27, 2022, the date the pair seemingly got engaged.