Bulls Make Decision On Lonzo Ball's Status

Ball, 25, has undergone two surgeries on his knee since suffering the injury on January 14, 2022, with his most recent surgery taking place in September 2022. The guard was scheduled to be reevaluated 4-6 weeks after the procedure, but has been unable to participate in any basketball-related activities without feeling discomfort.

Ball was selected by the Los Angeles Lakers at No. 2 overall in the 2017 NBA Draft and traded to the New Orleans Pelicans as part of the Lakers' acquisition of All-Star big man Anthony Davis in 2019 before signing with the Bulls in 2021. The 25-year-old averaged 13.0 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists in 35 games during his first season in Chicago before suffering the knee injury.

The Bulls are currently 11th in the Eastern Conference standings, two games behind the Toronto Raptors for the final play-in seed.