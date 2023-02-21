New Details On Derek Carr's Free Agency Decision
By Jason Hall
February 21, 2023
Derek Carr's free agency will reportedly "be a long process," according to his older brother, former NFL quarterback and current NFL Network analyst David Carr.
"He wants to do his due diligence and see as many places as he can to get a feel for what the best place for him will be," David Carr said during an NFL Total Access segment on Monday (February 20).
The elder Carr also revealed that the Las Vegas Raiders excluded his brother from trade conversations before the quarterback refused to waive his no trade clause, which eventually led to his release.
“He was never asked to be in those conversations,” David Carr added. “So I think that was the hardest part for him, is he wanted to make it work, but then in the end it didn’t and they released him, so now both parties will go their separate ways.”
Derek Carr visited with the New York Jets on Saturday (February 19) and the team reportedly believes he is "the type of quarterback that can win them a championship," according to ESPN's Jeff Darlington, who added that the Jets are also still "fascinated" by Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers should he become available.
Carr's was released last Tuesday (February 14) just prior to of a deadline in which $40.4 million in his contract would have been guaranteed.
On February 12, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Carr had informed the New Orleans Saints that he wouldn't approve a trade to the franchise or any other NFL team, leading to his eventual release.
"The first big QB domino of the offseason. Derek Carr wanted to speak with teams and now he will. Las Vegas moves on and is free from his contract," Rapoport tweeted.
The Saints were reported to be among teams interest in Carr, but the $40.4 million he's was guaranteed as part of his recent extension was reported to be an issue, despite the team having the framework of a deal in place, according to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero.
"The #Saints and #Raiders had the framework of a trade in place for Derek Carr, but his contract — which would fully guarantee him $40.4 million as of 4 p.m. ET Tuesday — was an issue. Carr’s no-trade clause gave him power to veto any deal and effectively force his release," Pelissero tweeted.
The Saints could still land Carr, but will now be able to do so through free agency, rather than having to give up valuable assets in a trade with Las Vegas. Carr was benched by the Raiders with just two games remaining in the 2022 regular season, citing the end of his nine-year tenure with the franchise.
The former Fresno state standout selected by the Raiders at No. 36 overall in the second-round of the 2014 NFL Draft and holds franchise records in passing yards (35,222), passing touchdowns (217) and completions (3,201), while ranking second behind Pro Football Hall of Famer Ken Stabler (69-26-1) in QB wins with a 63-79-0 overall record.
Carr signed a three-year, $121.5 million contract extension -- which includes a $32.9 million salary for 2023 and $7.5 million for 2024, both fully guaranteed pending an injury -- this past offseason but could be cut for a $5.625 million salary cap hit if the team decides to do so within three days of Super Bowl LVII.