New Details On Derek Carr's Free Agency Decision

Derek Carr's free agency will reportedly "be a long process," according to his older brother, former NFL quarterback and current NFL Network analyst David Carr.

"He wants to do his due diligence and see as many places as he can to get a feel for what the best place for him will be," David Carr said during an NFL Total Access segment on Monday (February 20).

The elder Carr also revealed that the Las Vegas Raiders excluded his brother from trade conversations before the quarterback refused to waive his no trade clause, which eventually led to his release.

“He was never asked to be in those conversations,” David Carr added. “So I think that was the hardest part for him, is he wanted to make it work, but then in the end it didn’t and they released him, so now both parties will go their separate ways.”