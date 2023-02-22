Paris Hilton Reveals Name Of Her And Carter Reum's Son

Paris Hilton shocked fans last month when she revealed that she had welcomed her first child with husband Carter Reum via surrogate. Now, she is sharing the name they chose for their son.

In Wednesday's (February 22) episode of her podcast This Is Paris, the socialite finally shared what she and Reum named their son, and it's just as regal as you would expect.

"My beautiful baby boy's name is Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum," she said. "And Carter and I are so proud to welcome him into the world."

Baby Phoenix's name, which she said stands for "hope, rebirth and transformation," also has a special meaning to Hilton, with his middle name paying homage to her late grandfather Barron Hilton, per Page Six.

"He was always my mentor, and I looked up to my grandfather so much, and we were so close, and I miss him every day, so I really wanted to honor him by having his name in my first son's name," she said.

Hilton also shared the plans she has for future children, hinting that she would like to continue giving them names after different cities, such as naming her future daughter London.

"I've been planning my children's names for years and years," she said.