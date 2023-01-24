Surprise! Paris Hilton Welcomes First Child With Husband Carter Reum

Paris Hilton is sliving her best life as a new mom!

The 41-year-old businesswomen announced on Tuesday (January 24) night that she and her husband Carter Reum welcomed their first baby together. Their baby was born via surrogate, People reports.

"You are already loved beyond words 💙," Hilton wrote on Instagram alongside a sweet photo of her son's hand around her freshly manicured thumb.

In a statement to People, the first-time mom opened up about how excited she is. "It's always been my dream to be a mother and I'm so happy that Carter and I found each other. We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy," she said.

The baby boy's name has yet to be revealed.

Hilton's famous friends were quick to flood the comments with congratulations, including Demi Lovato, Heidi Klum, Elle Fanning, Ava Max and James Charles.