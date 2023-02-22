This Is The Best 'Hole-In-The-Wall' Burger Joint In Alabama
By Jason Hall
February 22, 2023
A Mobile restaurant is being credited as the best hole-in-the-wall burger joint in Alabama.
Cheapism compiled a list of the best hole-in-the-wall burger joints in every U.S. state, which included Butch Cassidy's Cafe as the top choice for Alabama.
"'It's what's between the buns that counts' is the motto at Butch Cassidy's restaurant and bar, so you know it's serious about its hamburgers," Cheapism's Lacey Muszynski wrote. "The signature Butch burger consists of a huge grilled patty with bacon, cheese, and plenty of toppings and condiments. Expect cheap beers during happy hour and occasional live music."
Cheapism's full list of the best hole-in-the-wall burger joints in every state and the District of Columbia is listed below:
- Alabama- Butch Cassidy's Cafe
- Alaska- Burger Bus
- Arizona- The Chuckbox
- Arkansas- Ozone Burger Barn
- California- Bill's Hamburgers
- Colorado- Crown Burgers
- Connecticut- Louis Lunch
- Delaware- Gus & Gus Place
- District of Columbia- Ben's Chili Bowl
- Florida- El Mago De Las Fritas
- Georgia- Johnny V's
- Hawaii- North Shore General Store
- Idaho- Hudson's Hamburgers
- Illinois- Illinois Bar & Grill
- Indiana- Miner-Dunn Hamburgers
- Iowa- Rides Bar & Grill
- Kansas- Grandstand Burgers
- Kentucky- Bunz Burgerz
- Louisiana- Judice Inn
- Maine- Harmon's Lunch
- Maryland- Sunshine General Store
- Massachusetts- White Hut
- Michigan- Miller's Bar
- Minnesota- Lions Tap
- Mississippi- Latham's Hamburger Inn
- Missouri- Squeeze Inn
- Montana- 2K's Kafe
- Nebraska- Bob's Bar & Grill
- Nevada- Scoopers Drive-In
- New Hampshire- Papa Joe's Humble Kitchen
- New Jersey- White Manna Hamburgers
- New Mexico- Burger Boy
- New York- Village Diner
- North Carolina- Al's Burger Shack
- North Dakota- Sickie's Garage Burgers and Brews
- Ohio- Bob's Hamburg
- Oklahoma- Sid's Diner
- Oregon- Roake's
- Pennsylvania- Tony's Lunch
- Rhode Island- Crazy Burger
- South Carolina- The Clock Drive-In
- South Dakota- The Sled Haus
- Tennessee- Gabby's Burgers
- Texas- Lee Harvey's
- Utah- Shooting Star Saloon
- Vermont- The Shopping Bag
- Virginia- Manny's Burger
- Washington- Eastside Big Tom
- West Virginia- Jim's Drive-In
- Wisconsin- Wedl's
- Wyoming- Grub's Drive In