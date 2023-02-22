This Is The Best 'Hole-In-The-Wall' Burger Joint In Alabama

A Mobile restaurant is being credited as the best hole-in-the-wall burger joint in Alabama.

Cheapism compiled a list of the best hole-in-the-wall burger joints in every U.S. state, which included Butch Cassidy's Cafe as the top choice for Alabama.

"'It's what's between the buns that counts' is the motto at Butch Cassidy's restaurant and bar, so you know it's serious about its hamburgers," Cheapism's Lacey Muszynski wrote. "The signature Butch burger consists of a huge grilled patty with bacon, cheese, and plenty of toppings and condiments. Expect cheap beers during happy hour and occasional live music."

Cheapism's full list of the best hole-in-the-wall burger joints in every state and the District of Columbia is listed below: