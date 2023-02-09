This Restaurant Serves Alabama's Best Pizza

By Jason Hall

February 9, 2023

A Birmingham restaurant is being credited for having the best pizza in Alabama.

Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best pizza in every U.S. state, which included Slice Stone Pizza and Brew as the top choice for Alabama.

"Soul food is, well, the soul of the South," Reader's Digest's Amanda Tarlton wrote. "Three Birmingham brothers (and the founders of Slice) decided to apply that down-home cooking style to pizza with their aptly named “Soul Pie”—it’s topped with an irresistible sausage, black-eyed peas, turnip greens, red onion, and Pepperjack cheese. They even have a take-home pizza kit, so you can make your own pie."

Reader's Digest's full list of the best pizza in every state is included below:

  1. Alabama- Slice Stone Pizza and Brew
  2. Alaska- Moose's Tooth Pub and Pizzeria
  3. Arizona- Pizzeria Bianco
  4. Arkansas- Iriana's Pizza
  5. California- Cheese Board Pizza
  6. Colorado- Blue Pan Pizza
  7. Connecticut- Frank Pepe Pizzeria
  8. Delaware- Grotto Pizza
  9. Florida- Steve's Pizza
  10. Georgia- Antico Pizza Napoletana
  11. Hawaii- Sophie's Gourmet Hawaiian Pizzeria
  12. Idaho- They Wylder
  13. Illinois- Giordano's
  14. Indiana- Jockamo Upper Crust Pizza
  15. Iowa- Great Plains Sauce & Dough Co.
  16. Kansas- Picasso's Pizzeria
  17. Kentucky- Impellizzeri's Pizza
  18. Louisiana- Pizza Domenica
  19. Maine- OTTO Pizza
  20. Maryland- Joe Squared Pizza
  21. Massachusetts- Area Four
  22. Michigan- Licari's Sicilian Pizza Kitchen
  23. Minnesota- Pizzeria Lola
  24. Mississippi- Square Pizza
  25. Missouri- Pi Pizzeria
  26. Montana- Eugene's Pizza
  27. Nebraska- Yiayia's Pizza and Beer
  28. Nevada- Pizza Rock
  29. New Hampshire- Alley Cat Pizzeria
  30. New Jersey- Brooklyn Square Pizza
  31. New Mexico- Giovanni's Pizza
  32. New York- Grimaldi's Pizzeria
  33. North Carolina- Lilly's Pizza
  34. North Dakota- Blackbird Woodfire
  35. Ohio- Crust
  36. Oklahoma- Empire Slice House
  37. Oregon- Sizzle Pie
  38. Pennsylvania- Earth Bread + Brewery
  39. Rhode Island- D. Palmieri's Bakery
  40. South Carolina- Village Idiot
  41. South Dakota- Dough Trader Pizza Company
  42. Tennessee- Big Ed's Pizza
  43. Texas- Big Lou's Pizza
  44. Utah- Settebello Pizzeria
  45. Vermont- Piecasso Pizzeria
  46. Virginia- Bottoms Up Pizza
  47. Washington- Serious Pie
  48. West Virginia- Backyard Pizza and Raw Bar
  49. Wisconsin- Harry's Prohibition Bistro
  50. Wyoming- Pinky G's Pizzeria
