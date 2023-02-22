Video Of Battery Incident Involving Alvin Kamara Released

Surveillance video evidence in the battery case involving New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara and three others has been obtained and shared by CBS' Las Vegas affiliate 8 News Now.

The footage shows Kamara, Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chris Lammons and the two other men charged, Percy Harris and Darrin Young, assaulting the victim, identified as Darnell Greene, in a hallway outside a Las Vegas nightclub. A Clark County grand jury indicted the four men on charges of battery resulting in substantial bodily harm and conspiracy to commit battery after viewing the footage last week.

Kamara was arrested in Las Vegas on February 6, 2022, hours after the incident took place overnight on February 5, 2022 and appearing in the 2022 Pro Bowl earlier on the day of his arrest. Police said Kamara's group assaulted Greene at Drai's nightclub at around 6:30 a.m. local time.

(WARNING: The video below contains violence.)