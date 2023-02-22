Video Of Battery Incident Involving Alvin Kamara Released

By Jason Hall

February 22, 2023

New Orleans Saints v Atlanta Falcons
Photo: Getty Images

Surveillance video evidence in the battery case involving New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara and three others has been obtained and shared by CBS' Las Vegas affiliate 8 News Now.

The footage shows Kamara, Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chris Lammons and the two other men charged, Percy Harris and Darrin Young, assaulting the victim, identified as Darnell Greene, in a hallway outside a Las Vegas nightclub. A Clark County grand jury indicted the four men on charges of battery resulting in substantial bodily harm and conspiracy to commit battery after viewing the footage last week.

Kamara was arrested in Las Vegas on February 6, 2022, hours after the incident took place overnight on February 5, 2022 and appearing in the 2022 Pro Bowl earlier on the day of his arrest. Police said Kamara's group assaulted Greene at Drai's nightclub at around 6:30 a.m. local time.

(WARNING: The video below contains violence.)

Greene claimed he was trying to get on an elevator but Kamara wouldn't let him, which led to the running back putting his hand on Greene's chest and the victim pushing it out of the way. The group is reported to have then kicked and punched Greene, which was captured on surveillance video footage obtained by TMZ Sports last year.

Greene also filed a civil lawsuit against Kamara accusing the running back of shoving "Greene into a wall and repeatedly punched him in the face." Kamara was never suspended by the NFL in relation to the incident.

The 27-year-old is scheduled to make his next court appearance on March 2.

