Aerosmith's Joe Perry Announces Spring 2023 Tour Dates

Joe Perry will be hitting the road in a big way this Spring, and we can hardly wait! According to Consequence of Sound, the legendary guitarist will be touring solo as part of The Joe Perry Project in April. The tour will encompass six dates spread out across the country. He will kickoff the first show in Mashantucket, Connecticut on April 15th and end in Los Angeles on April 26th. In addition to these shows, Perry will also be taking the stage in Boston, New York, Des Plaines, and St. Charles, Illinois! The Aerosmith frontman took to Instagram to announce the tour and to offer information regarding ticket sales.

"The Joe Perry Project is back on tour April 2023! A limited number of VIP tickets will be made available and will include options for admission to a photo meet and greet with Joe Perry & seating in the first 10 rows OR early entry to the show!! Tickets, VIP info and more at www.JoePerry.com/tour."