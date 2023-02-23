Aerosmith's Joe Perry Announces Spring 2023 Tour Dates

By Logan DeLoye

February 23, 2023

Joe Perry will be hitting the road in a big way this Spring, and we can hardly wait! According to Consequence of Sound, the legendary guitarist will be touring solo as part of The Joe Perry Project in April. The tour will encompass six dates spread out across the country. He will kickoff the first show in Mashantucket, Connecticut on April 15th and end in Los Angeles on April 26th. In addition to these shows, Perry will also be taking the stage in Boston, New York, Des Plaines, and St. Charles, Illinois! The Aerosmith frontman took to Instagram to announce the tour and to offer information regarding ticket sales.

"The Joe Perry Project is back on tour April 2023! A limited number of VIP tickets will be made available and will include options for admission to a photo meet and greet with Joe Perry & seating in the first 10 rows OR early entry to the show!! Tickets, VIP info and more at www.JoePerry.com/tour."

Interested individuals will be able to purchase the exclusive VIP packages through Perry's website when they go on sale. Consequence of Sound mentioned that Perry created the solo project in 1979 during his break with Aerosmith, and went on to release a handful of albums before reuniting with Aerosmith in 1985.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.