Alec Baldwin Pleads Not Guilty To Charges Over Fatal 'Rust' Shooting

By Bill Galluccio

February 23, 2023

2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple Of Hope Gala
Photo: Getty Images

Alec Baldwin pleaded not guilty to two charges of involuntary manslaughter on Thursday (February 23). Baldwin, along with armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, were both charged in connection with the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the movie Rust.

Reed is scheduled to enter her plea tomorrow during a virtual hearing.

Hutchins was fatally shot when a gun held by Baldwin while rehearsing a scene discharged. Director Joel Souza was also injured in the accidental shooting. Baldwin says he was told by the film's assistant director Dave Halls that the gun was not loaded with live ammunition.

If convicted, Baldwin faces up to 18 months behind bars.

Filming of Rust is scheduled to resume this spring, but the production will not continue in New Mexico. Instead, the rest of the movie will be filmed at Yellowstone Film Ranch in Montana.

In addition to the criminal charges, Baldwin is also facing a civil lawsuit filed by Hutchin's parents and sister. He previously settled a lawsuit with Hutchin's husband.

