Florence Welch Gives Major Update On 'Great Gatsby' Musical

By Katrina Nattress

February 23, 2023

iHeartRadio Album Release Party With Florence + The Machine
Photo: Getty Images North America

It's been nearly two years since Florence Welch first announced she was working on a musical adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald's literary masterpiece The Great Gatsby, and now it has a premiere date. Well, sort of.

As Rolling Stone reports, the production, titled Gatsby, is set to launch in 2024 at Harvard University’s American Repertory Theater; however, an exact date has yet to be announced. The Florence + The Machine band leader collaborated on the show's music with Thomas Bartlett, aka Doveman, and is writing the lyrics.

“This book has haunted me for a large part of my life,” Welch said in a statement when initially revealing the project. “It contains some of my favorite lines in literature. Musicals were my first love, and I feel a deep connection to Fitzgerald’s broken romanticism. It is an honor to have been offered the chance to recreate this book in song.”

“Florence’s passion for Gatsby and exceptional musical storytelling will bring this iconic love story to life in ways we have never experienced before," producers Amanda Ghost and Robert Fox said at the time. "It’s been 100 years since The Great Gatsby was published and there could be no better time for a new musical adaptation of the greatest party America ever threw.”

Florence + the Machine
