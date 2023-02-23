Rams Make Decision Regarding Bobby Wagner's Future: Report

By Jason Hall

February 23, 2023

Los Angeles Rams v Arizona Cardinals
Photo: Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams and linebacker Bobby Wagner have reportedly "mutually agreed" to part ways, sources with knowledge of the situation told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Thursday (February 23).

"Rams and nine-time All-Pro LB Bobby Wagner mutually agreed Thursday to part ways, sources tells ESPN. Rams needs more cap space and Wagner wants to win. He will now be a notable part of this year’s free-agent class," Schefter tweeted.

Wagner, 32, who had previously spent his entire career with the Seattle Seahawks, signed a five-year, $50 million deal with the Rams last offseason. The Los Angeles native and former Colony High School (Ontario) prospect recorded 140 tackles, a career-high six sacks, 10 tackles for loss and two interceptions while starting in all 17 games during the 2022 season and earning an All-Pro selection for the ninth consecutive year.

Wagner had previously been selected to the Pro Bowl during every season between 2014 and 2021 and was a six-time first-team All-Pro (2014, 2016-20) and two-time second-team All-Pro (2015, 2021) during his 10 seasons in Seattle.

Wagner won't officially be released until the start of the new league year on March 15, at which point he can sign with any team as a free agent, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports.

The 32-year-old reportedly intends to continue his NFL career in 2023, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

