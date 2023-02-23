Rams Make Decision Regarding Bobby Wagner's Future: Report

The Los Angeles Rams and linebacker Bobby Wagner have reportedly "mutually agreed" to part ways, sources with knowledge of the situation told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Thursday (February 23).

"Rams and nine-time All-Pro LB Bobby Wagner mutually agreed Thursday to part ways, sources tells ESPN. Rams needs more cap space and Wagner wants to win. He will now be a notable part of this year’s free-agent class," Schefter tweeted.

Wagner, 32, who had previously spent his entire career with the Seattle Seahawks, signed a five-year, $50 million deal with the Rams last offseason. The Los Angeles native and former Colony High School (Ontario) prospect recorded 140 tackles, a career-high six sacks, 10 tackles for loss and two interceptions while starting in all 17 games during the 2022 season and earning an All-Pro selection for the ninth consecutive year.