Fate Of Rams' Bobby Wagner Decided For Tackling On-Field Protester
By Jason Hall
December 8, 2022
Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner reportedly won't face charges in relation to his on-field tackle of a protester.
A spokesperson for the Santa Clara Police Department told TMZ Sports that police "did not file charges with the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office" in relation to the incident, which took place during the Rams' Monday Night Football loss to the San Francisco 49ers on October 3.
The protester, Alexander Taylor, claimed he was assaulted by Wagner during the incident at Levi's Stadium, which launched a probe the following day.
Taylor claimed he suffered a headache, concussion and burn on his right bicep in relation to the hit, according to a police report obtained by TMZ Sports.
A representative for Direct Action Everywhere, the organization responsible for sending Taylor and a female protester to the game, claimed the hit by Wagner and an attempted tackle by teammate Takkarist McKinley were part of a "blatant assault."
Videos shared online show Wagner leveling the protester, who was wearing a device that let out a pink smoke, while running across the field just before halftime.
Cameron Salerno of the Sacramento Bee initially shared a Twitter video of the incident.
Bobby Wagner stopped the fan who ran onto the field 😳— ESPN (@espn) October 4, 2022
(via @cameronsalerno1)pic.twitter.com/xWNQCPjliC
"That's not making a play," Wagner said after the game via ESPN. "That's just keeping it safe. You don't know what that fan got or what they're doing. You see it all the time, and we don't know what they're carrying in their pockets. It's whatever that little smoke stuff is, but that s--- could be dangerous.
"One of the guys on the other side, it looked like he got hurt, and security looked like he was struggling, so I was frustrated, so I took it out on him."
The run was initially hidden from ESPN's main Monday Night Football broadcast, however, ESPN2 showed a clip of Wagner's hit seconds later during the ManningCast with Peyton and Eli Manning, which was broken down by the two legendary quarterbacks.
Peyton & @EliManning will do play-by-play of anything... including a streaker on the field 😂 pic.twitter.com/OXsYj9ieqS— Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) October 4, 2022
Wagner recorded a team best 10 tackles the game -- which didn't include the hit on Taylor.
The Los Angeles native signed a five-year, $50 million deal with the Rams during the offseason after spending his entire NFL career with the Seattle Seahawks.
Wagner, 31, has been selected to the Pro Bowl during every season since 2014 and is a six-time first-team All-Pro (2014, 2016-20) and two-time second-team All-Pro (2015, 2021).