Fate Of Rams' Bobby Wagner Decided For Tackling On-Field Protester

Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner reportedly won't face charges in relation to his on-field tackle of a protester.

A spokesperson for the Santa Clara Police Department told TMZ Sports that police "did not file charges with the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office" in relation to the incident, which took place during the Rams' Monday Night Football loss to the San Francisco 49ers on October 3.

The protester, Alexander Taylor, claimed he was assaulted by Wagner during the incident at Levi's Stadium, which launched a probe the following day.

Taylor claimed he suffered a headache, concussion and burn on his right bicep in relation to the hit, according to a police report obtained by TMZ Sports.

A representative for Direct Action Everywhere, the organization responsible for sending Taylor and a female protester to the game, claimed the hit by Wagner and an attempted tackle by teammate Takkarist McKinley were part of a "blatant assault."

Videos shared online show Wagner leveling the protester, who was wearing a device that let out a pink smoke, while running across the field just before halftime.

Cameron Salerno of the Sacramento Bee initially shared a Twitter video of the incident.