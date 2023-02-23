This Is The Best 'Hole-In-The-Wall' Burger Joint In Virginia

A Norfolk restaurant is being credited as the best hole-in-the-wall burger joint in Virginia.

Cheapism compiled a list of the best hole-in-the-wall burger joints in every U.S. state, which included Manny's Burger as the top choice for Virginia.

"It's easy to drive right past the walk-up-window-only Manny's Burger, but it's worth a U-turn if you miss it," Cheapism's Lacey Muszynski wrote. "Burgers are wide and flat, kind of like the onion rings. The Manny's burger special includes sliced ham, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mustard."

