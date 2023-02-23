This Is The Best 'Hole-In-The-Wall' Burger Joint In Virginia
By Jason Hall
February 23, 2023
A Norfolk restaurant is being credited as the best hole-in-the-wall burger joint in Virginia.
Cheapism compiled a list of the best hole-in-the-wall burger joints in every U.S. state, which included Manny's Burger as the top choice for Virginia.
"It's easy to drive right past the walk-up-window-only Manny's Burger, but it's worth a U-turn if you miss it," Cheapism's Lacey Muszynski wrote. "Burgers are wide and flat, kind of like the onion rings. The Manny's burger special includes sliced ham, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mustard."
Cheapism's full list of the best hole-in-the-wall burger joints in every state and the District of Columbia is listed below:
- Alabama- Butch Cassidy's Cafe
- Alaska- Burger Bus
- Arizona- The Chuckbox
- Arkansas- Ozone Burger Barn
- California- Bill's Hamburgers
- Colorado- Crown Burgers
- Connecticut- Louis Lunch
- Delaware- Gus & Gus Place
- District of Columbia- Ben's Chili Bowl
- Florida- El Mago De Las Fritas
- Georgia- Johnny V's
- Hawaii- North Shore General Store
- Idaho- Hudson's Hamburgers
- Illinois- Illinois Bar & Grill
- Indiana- Miner-Dunn Hamburgers
- Iowa- Rides Bar & Grill
- Kansas- Grandstand Burgers
- Kentucky- Bunz Burgerz
- Louisiana- Judice Inn
- Maine- Harmon's Lunch
- Maryland- Sunshine General Store
- Massachusetts- White Hut
- Michigan- Miller's Bar
- Minnesota- Lions Tap
- Mississippi- Latham's Hamburger Inn
- Missouri- Squeeze Inn
- Montana- 2K's Kafe
- Nebraska- Bob's Bar & Grill
- Nevada- Scoopers Drive-In
- New Hampshire- Papa Joe's Humble Kitchen
- New Jersey- White Manna Hamburgers
- New Mexico- Burger Boy
- New York- Village Diner
- North Carolina- Al's Burger Shack
- North Dakota- Sickie's Garage Burgers and Brews
- Ohio- Bob's Hamburg
- Oklahoma- Sid's Diner
- Oregon- Roake's
- Pennsylvania- Tony's Lunch
- Rhode Island- Crazy Burger
- South Carolina- The Clock Drive-In
- South Dakota- The Sled Haus
- Tennessee- Gabby's Burgers
- Texas- Lee Harvey's
- Utah- Shooting Star Saloon
- Vermont- The Shopping Bag
- Virginia- Manny's Burger
- Washington- Eastside Big Tom
- West Virginia- Jim's Drive-In
- Wisconsin- Wedl's
- Wyoming- Grub's Drive In