This Restaurant Serves Virginia's Best Pizza

A Richmond restaurant is being credited for having the best pizza in Virginia.

Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best pizza in every U.S. state, which included Bottoms Up Pizza as the top choice for Virginia.

"This Richmond spot is definitely not serving your average take-out pizza," Reader's Digest's Amanda Tarlton wrote. "The thick sourdough crust is a perfect base for the flavors of the Mid-Atlantic, like the Chesapeake pie, featuring sweet onions and lump fresh crabmeat seasoned with Old Bay."

Reader's Digest's full list of the best pizza in every state is included below: