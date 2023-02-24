Don Toliver Taps Future, Justin Bieber, WizKid & More For 'Love Sick' Album

Upon the album's release, Toliver also dropped visuals for each song on YouTube. Toliver is obviously the star of this vintage hood drama as he delivers different scenes from his forthcoming music videos. So far, the only complete music the Houston native has delivered is for "Do It Right," which also gives fans a glimpse into what to expect from his upcoming cinematic experience.



Love Sick is the first of of his label mates to release an album this year. Cactus Jack's founder Travis Scott recently told fans during his latest performance that all of his artists (Toliver, Sheck Wes and SoFaygo) are dropping albums in 2023. Scott also said that his highly-anticipated LP Utopia will arrive once all of his artists' projects hit streaming services. With Love Sick out now, Wes and SoFayGo's album could arrive within the next four months. According to Epic Records CEO Sylvia Rhone, Scott's record will drop in June. Rhone disclosed the update in an interview with Billboard after the outlet named her as its Executive of the Year.



Listen to Don Toliver's Love Sick album below.