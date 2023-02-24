Plane Aborts Landing At Last Second To Avoid Colliding With Another Jet

The Federal Aviation Administration has launched an investigation after two planes nearly collided at Hollywood Burbank Airport in California on Wednesday (February 22), according to a report by NBC News.

Mesa Airlines Flight 5826 out of Phoenix was just over a mile from the runway and preparing to land when an air traffic controller cleared a SkyWest Airlines Embraer E175 to take off.

The pilot of the Mesa Airlines flight was able to abort the landing but was still in the potential path of the Embraer E175. As the proximity alarm sounded in the cockpit of the Mesa Airlines plane, air traffic controllers relayed a course correction to prevent the two planes from colliding in mid-air.

There have been several close calls at airports across the country since the start of the year. On February 4, a FedEx cargo jet nearly collided with a Southwest Airlines plane while attempting to land at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. A similar incident occurred at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York City on January 13 when a Delta Air Lines Boeing 736 almost crashed into an American Airlines Boeing 777, which crossed in front of it as it prepared to take off.