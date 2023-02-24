This Is The Best 'Hole-In-The-Wall' Burger Joint In Arizona

Who doesn't love a good hole-in-the-wall restaurant? And who doesn't love a good burger?

Cheapism combined those two things and found the best hole-in-the-wall burger joint in every state. "We looked to recommendations from local food writers, customer reviews on sites like Yelp and Google, and our own personal experiences to identify the top hole-in-the-wall burger joints in each state and Washington D.C.," the site said about its list. "In particular, we focused on unpretentious, hidden gem restaurants that typically fly under-the-radar, especially those in small towns or out-of-the-way locations. These burger spots might not be the prettiest or most glamorous, but you're going to get an amazing, inexpensive burger at any of them."

In Arizona, the best hole-in-the-wall burger joint is The Chuckbox in Tempe. Here's what Cheapism said to back up its decision:

The sign outside touts "over 278 sold," but The Chuckbox is likely to sell that many burgers in a day now. Watch as they grill your burger (and bun) over a mesquite charcoal barbecue. Then head to the condiment and topping bar with your paper plated burger. You'll eat it sitting on wooden crates after paying in cash only, and you'll love every bite of the chargrilled flavor.

