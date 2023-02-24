This Is The Best 'Hole-In-The-Wall' Burger Joint In Indiana

By Dani Medina

February 24, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Who doesn't love a good hole-in-the-wall restaurant? And who doesn't love a good burger?

Cheapism combined those two things and found the best hole-in-the-wall burger joint in every state. "We looked to recommendations from local food writers, customer reviews on sites like Yelp and Google, and our own personal experiences to identify the top hole-in-the-wall burger joints in each state and Washington D.C.," the site said about its list. "In particular, we focused on unpretentious, hidden gem restaurants that typically fly under-the-radar, especially those in small towns or out-of-the-way locations. These burger spots might not be the prettiest or most glamorous, but you're going to get an amazing, inexpensive burger at any of them."

In Indiana, the best hole-in-the-wall burger joint is Miner-Dunn Hamburgers in Highland. Here's what Cheapism said to back up its decision:

In operation since 1932, Miner-Dunn serves up as much nostalgia as hamburgers. Burgers are about a quarter-pound of smashed, seared beef; the Major-Dunn burger has double meat, double cheese, extra bacon, fried egg, and onion rings. Always order your burger deluxe, which comes with homemade french fries and a famous soft serve orange sherbet for dessert.

Check out the full report.

