This Is The Best 'Hole-In-The-Wall' Burger Joint In Kentucky

Who doesn't love a good hole-in-the-wall restaurant? And who doesn't love a good burger?

Cheapism combined those two things and found the best hole-in-the-wall burger joint in every state. "We looked to recommendations from local food writers, customer reviews on sites like Yelp and Google, and our own personal experiences to identify the top hole-in-the-wall burger joints in each state and Washington D.C.," the site said about its list. "In particular, we focused on unpretentious, hidden gem restaurants that typically fly under-the-radar, especially those in small towns or out-of-the-way locations. These burger spots might not be the prettiest or most glamorous, but you're going to get an amazing, inexpensive burger at any of them."

In Kentucky, the best hole-in-the-wall burger joint is Bunz Burgerz in Louisville. Here's what Cheapism said to back up its decision:

Located on hip Baxter Avenue, Bunz Burgerz can be overlooked in a sea of popular restaurants. But while the counter-service restaurant has only a few tables, it's got amazing burgers with unlimited toppings, including creamy Bunz sauce and an olive blend. If there's enough room to eat it, stay — the employees are friendly and the graffiti art on the walls is mesmerizing.

