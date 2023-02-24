This Is The Best 'Hole-In-The-Wall' Burger Joint In Nevada

Who doesn't love a good hole-in-the-wall restaurant? And who doesn't love a good burger?

Cheapism combined those two things and found the best hole-in-the-wall burger joint in every state. "We looked to recommendations from local food writers, customer reviews on sites like Yelp and Google, and our own personal experiences to identify the top hole-in-the-wall burger joints in each state and Washington D.C.," the site said about its list. "In particular, we focused on unpretentious, hidden gem restaurants that typically fly under-the-radar, especially those in small towns or out-of-the-way locations. These burger spots might not be the prettiest or most glamorous, but you're going to get an amazing, inexpensive burger at any of them."

In Nevada, the best hole-in-the-wall burger joint is Scoopers Drive-In in Reno. Here's what Cheapism said to back up its decision:

Modeled on drive-ins of the past, Scoopers has drive-up service and a small, no-frills dining area indoors with photos of classic cars and old soda pop ads. The burger beef is ground fresh daily, and toppings such as jalapeños and sliced pastrami are popular options. And then there are the milkshakes — all 48 of them.

