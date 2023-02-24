This Is The Best 'Hole-In-The-Wall' Burger Joint In New Mexico

Who doesn't love a good hole-in-the-wall restaurant? And who doesn't love a good burger?

Cheapism combined those two things and found the best hole-in-the-wall burger joint in every state. "We looked to recommendations from local food writers, customer reviews on sites like Yelp and Google, and our own personal experiences to identify the top hole-in-the-wall burger joints in each state and Washington D.C.," the site said about its list. "In particular, we focused on unpretentious, hidden gem restaurants that typically fly under-the-radar, especially those in small towns or out-of-the-way locations. These burger spots might not be the prettiest or most glamorous, but you're going to get an amazing, inexpensive burger at any of them."

In New Mexico, the best hole-in-the-wall burger joint is Burger Boy in Cedar Crest. Here's what Cheapism said to back up its decision:

In New Mexico, they put roasted green chiles on everything, including burgers. Burger Boy has one of the best versions, in an old-fashioned diner setting (though food is currently to-go only). The meat for the burgers is ground in-house and packed loosely, making these burgers extra beefy. Order a chileburger to get more diced, roasted local green chiles on top.

Check out the full report.