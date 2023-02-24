This Is The Best 'Hole-In-The-Wall' Burger Joint In Oklahoma

Who doesn't love a good hole-in-the-wall restaurant? And who doesn't love a good burger?

Cheapism combined those two things and found the best hole-in-the-wall burger joint in every state. "We looked to recommendations from local food writers, customer reviews on sites like Yelp and Google, and our own personal experiences to identify the top hole-in-the-wall burger joints in each state and Washington D.C.," the site said about its list. "In particular, we focused on unpretentious, hidden gem restaurants that typically fly under-the-radar, especially those in small towns or out-of-the-way locations. These burger spots might not be the prettiest or most glamorous, but you're going to get an amazing, inexpensive burger at any of them."

In Oklahoma, the best hole-in-the-wall burger joint is Sid's Diner in El Reno. Here's what Cheapism said to back up its decision:

Oklahomans have their own preferred style of burger called the onion burger, which has shaved onions piled on top. When it's flipped, the onions fry on the griddle and are scooped into the bun with the beef. Sid's Diner serves up a favorite version in a small, old-fashioned diner, caramelizing the onions deeply to give the burger a nice char and sweetness. Order online for pickup.

Check out the full report.