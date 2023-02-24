This Is The Best 'Hole-In-The-Wall' Burger Joint In Utah

Who doesn't love a good hole-in-the-wall restaurant? And who doesn't love a good burger?

Cheapism combined those two things and found the best hole-in-the-wall burger joint in every state. "We looked to recommendations from local food writers, customer reviews on sites like Yelp and Google, and our own personal experiences to identify the top hole-in-the-wall burger joints in each state and Washington D.C.," the site said about its list. "In particular, we focused on unpretentious, hidden gem restaurants that typically fly under-the-radar, especially those in small towns or out-of-the-way locations. These burger spots might not be the prettiest or most glamorous, but you're going to get an amazing, inexpensive burger at any of them."

In Utah, the best hole-in-the-wall burger joint is Shooting Star Saloon in Huntsville. Here's what Cheapism said to back up its decision:

The Shooting Star Saloon, founded in 1879 and claiming the title of the state's "Oldest Continuously Operating Saloon," is in a building that's even older. Dollar bills cover the ceiling, left there by visitors, and Buck, the mounted head of a 298-pound Saint Bernard who died in 1957, hangs on a wall. The Star Burger is the signature, and it's a handful: two beef patties sandwiched with cheese around a grilled knackwurst sausage.

