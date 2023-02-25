Addison Rae To Star In New Horror Film Opposite Patrick Dempsey

By Dani Medina

February 25, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Addison Rae will soon have another movie credit under her belt.

The 22-year-old TikTok star-turned-singer-and-actress is set to star in Eli Roth's newest horror film called Thanksgiving, which is based on a faux trailer he made for Quentin Tarantino and Robert Rodriguez's Grindhouse in 2007, per The Hollywood Reporter. While much of the plot remains under wraps, Thanksgiving will tell the story of a slasher who visits a small Massachusetts town to create "Thanksgiving carving board out of the town’s inhabitants," sources told the news outlet.

Patrick Dempsey is also in talks to join the cast, alongside "numerous up-and-comers."

The specifics of Addison's role in her sophomore film are also being kept on the DL. She made her acting debut on Netflix's He's All That in 2021 and continues to take the internet by storm with her nearly 90 million followers. "Getting the opportunity to work with Netflix was such a pinch-me moment, and now to be able to continue the relationship is beyond my wildest dreams. I'm thrilled to be able to collaborate with this incredible team and am excited to develop projects while continuing to strengthen my skills as an actress," Addison said about her involvement with a new Netflix project that was conceived just two weeks after the release of He's All That, People reports.

Production for Thanksgiving is set to start in Toronto in March.

