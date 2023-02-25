Camilla's Official Title To Be Changed After King Charles Coronation

Camilla will reportedly undergo a title change following King Charles' coronation in May.

Rather than being called "Queen Consort," Buckingham Palace is prepared to call Camilla "Queen" following the coronation, sources told The Daily Mail on Saturday (February 25). When Camilla married Charles in 2005, "it was widely assumed she would never be called Queen when he acceded to the throne" due to her relationship with Charles during his marriage to Princess Diana.

Camilla has won over the public and her most recent move was met without opposition. She renamed her charity from the "Duchess of Cornwall's Reading Room" to the "Queen's Reading Room," noting the dropped "Consort" from the title, the news outlet reports.

"There's a view in the Palace that Queen Consort is cumbersome and it might be simpler for Camilla to be known just as the Queen when the time is right. The Reading Room was a sign of that. Her Majesty is the Queen after all. Prince Philip was Prince Consort officially, but he wasn’t known as Prince Consort. The Queen would of course still be Queen Consort so the Palace of course wouldn’t stop anyone calling Her Majesty that if they so chose," the source added.

A royal source revealed to the news outlet the family's plans to refer to Camilla as Queen or Queen Consort after the coronation. "There's a feeling that the time will come when it’s simpler all round to refer to Camilla simply as our Queen. Until then she will be referred to as Queen Consort," the source revealed.