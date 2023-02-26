Pearl Jam Announce 25th Anniversary Reissue Of Iconic Album

By Katrina Nattress

February 26, 2023

Pearl Jam's fifth album Yield turned 25 this month, and to celebrate the band has partnered with Vinyl Me Please to reissue a special anniversary edition of the album. According to the band's announcement, the double LP will be "pressed on 180g translucent red & black hi-melt vinyl" and will be the inaugural release from VMP's new audiophile-grade pressing plant.

"Since buying my first two Pearl Jam CDs — Ten and No Code — at the local Hastings Bookstore in Laramie, Wyoming as a teenager, I've been endlessly enamored with what I consider the greatest rock band of my lifetime," VMP CEO Cameron Schaefer said in a statement. "To get to play even a small part in honoring their legacy through the reissue of their fifth album Yield is an absolute highlight of my career. I'm hopeful our attention to detail and passion for the band carries through to the product and delights superfans and newcomers alike."

The album is also now available in spatial audio via streaming platforms.

See Pearl Jam's announcement below and pre-order your copy via VMP's official website.

In addition the the reissue, Pearl Jam is also releasing its 1998 live album Give Away for the first time as a Record Store Day exclusive. Check out the rare LP's tracklist below.

Pearl Jam Give Away Tracklist

1. ‘Release’

2. ‘Brain of J.’

3. ‘Animal’

4. ‘Faithfull’

5. ‘In My Tree’

6. ‘I Got ID’

7. ‘Corduroy’

8. ‘Even Flow’

9. ‘Spin The Black Circle’

10. ‘Given To Fly’

11. ‘Hail, Hail’

12. ‘MFC’

13. ‘State Of Love And Trust’

14. ‘Do The Evolution’

15. ‘Alive’

16. ‘Black’

17. ‘Immortality’

Pearl Jam
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.