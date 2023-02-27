2023 Black Effect Podcast Festival Coming To Atlanta

Charlamagne Tha God and iHeartRadio are bringing the 2023 Black Effect Podcast Festival to Atlanta this April to celebrate, uplift and amplify Black voices in the podcast industry.

Taking place on Saturday, April 22nd at Pullman Yards in Atlanta, and hosted by Charlamagne Tha God and "Carefully Reckless" Host and Comedian Jess Hilarious, the festival will pack in a full day of live podcast tapings and informative discussions aimed at aspiring podcasters in the Black community. The can't-miss event will feature live podcast tapings from the Black Effect's most popular shows including "The 85 South Show," "WHOREible Decisions," and "Big Facts," in addition to a special joint taping with "Reasonably Shady," and "Checking In With Michelle Williams."

Additionally, those attending will hear thought-provoking and informative discussions during the event's Women in Podcasting Panel and The Business of Podcasting Panel featuring Black Effect Podcast Network hosts Chad Oubre ("85 South Show"), Coline Witt ("Eating While Broke"), Jess Hilarious ("Carefully Reckless" and event co-host), Tamika Mallory ("Street Politicians"), and Tezlyn Figaro ("Straight Shot No Chaser"), among others.

"In 2023, Black creators are at the forefront of a movement reverberating across today's cultural landscape, and we're excited to bring this to life for the community at The Black Effect Podcast Festival in Atlanta this spring," said Charlamagne Tha God in a statement. "With this festival we want to inspire and uplift new and aspiring podcasters while also showcasing the incredible voices on The Black Effect Podcast Network."

Tickets will go on sale March 1st at 12pm ET. For more information on ticket pricing and this year’s festival lineup, visit blackeffect.com/podcastfestival. There is also a student ticket offer available for those in the Atlanta-area.

In the midst of the live podcasting, the Black Effect Podcast Festival will also feature iHeartMedia Atlanta’s very own DJ Loui Vee and a variety of other activities such as a pop-up marketplace showcasing merchandise from Black-owned businesses, a family game room and gaming tournament hosted by The Trap Nerds, a photo booth, a career corner and more.